ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name RALPH HEWINS

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name ELEMENTIS PLC

b) LEI 549300LQIH685LI2ML36

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code SHARES





GB0002418548

b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF 10,981 OPTIONS UNDER THE ELEMENTIS PLC UK SAVINGS-RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2018.

THE OPTIONS ARE EXERCISABLE FROM 1 JANUARY 2022 WITH AN OPTION PRICE OF 163.91 PENCE PER SHARE.





c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.6391 10,981

d) Aggregated information





-Aggregated volume

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2018-11-27