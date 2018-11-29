sprite-preloader
29.11.2018
PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, November 29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRALPH HEWINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		SHARES


GB0002418548
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF 10,981 OPTIONS UNDER THE ELEMENTIS PLC UK SAVINGS-RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2018.
THE OPTIONS ARE EXERCISABLE FROM 1 JANUARY 2022 WITH AN OPTION PRICE OF 163.91 PENCE PER SHARE.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.639110,981
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2018-11-27
f)Place of the transactionN/A

© 2018 PR Newswire