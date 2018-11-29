DanTDM, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Binky Felstead Set up Shop on eBay.co.uk to Raise Funds for Make-A-Wish UK

LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebs Set to 'Break The Internet' Wreck-it Ralph Style

To mark the release of Ralph Breaks The Internet, the online marketplace has teamed up with Disney, YouTube star DanTDM, popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead, to raise over £20,000 for Make-A-WishUK with an exclusive charity auction.

In the film, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz travel into the internet to find a new steering wheel for her arcade game and discover one on eBay - but they need to raise $27,001 to buy it.

Inspired by this, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Binky Felstead will be auctioning their much-loved items to the highest bidder to raise the same amount. DanTDM, who also voices eBoy in the UK version of Ralph Breaks The Internet, will be encouraging fans to donate £1 through Make-A-Wish UK and DanTDM will arrange a personalised thank you by featuring their name in the credit roll of his video due for release on 13th December.

100% of proceeds will go to Make-A-WishUK, to grant wishes to seriously ill children. Items up for sale by celebrities include:

DanTDM - Limited-edition t-shirts and posters featuring DanTDM as a Disney character www.ebay.co.uk/ralphbreakstheinternet

Sophie Ellis Bextor - A one-off bespoke dress worn in her classic Get Over You video www.ebay.co.uk/ralphbreakstheinternet

"I am very happy to donate my beautifully made one-off outfit that I wore for my Get Over You video to such a worthy cause. Make-A-Wish UK is such a brilliant charity and I hope we raise lots of money on eBay. Good luck to those who bid!," says Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Binky Felsteadwww.ebay.co.uk/ralphbreakstheinternet

A bespoke, personally embroidered blanket from Binky's earliest days in Made in Chelsea , featured in a Christmas episode

, featured in a Christmas episode The exclusive dress Binky wore to her daughter India's first birthday (a Coachella-themed party), featured widely in press

"As a massive Disney fan and an avid eBay shopper I couldn't wait to donate some items to this auction and raise money for such a good cause. I love Disney films and when Ralph Breaks the Internet it shows the positive power of what can happen when people come together - so I'm asking everyone to get involved, help us hit our target and be inspired by Ralph and Vanellope to make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses," says Binky Felstead.

Rob Hattrell, Vice President, eBay UK said: "We can't tell you if Vanellope succeeds in raising the money in the film - no spoilers! - but we're hoping to smash our fundraising target for Make-A-Wish UK."

In addition to this activity, Disney and eBay are donating £10,000 and £5,000 respectively to Make-A-Wish UK.

To get your hands on these exclusive items, visit - www.ebay.co.uk/ralphbreakstheinternet

