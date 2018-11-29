Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, 29.11.2018 Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the bonds of UPP Olaines, an Estonian SPV (special-purpose vehicle) founded by United Partners, were listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, November 29, 2018. The size of the subordinated, commercial property backed bond issue is EUR 6.215 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000. The annual coupon rate is 7% which is paid out quarterly. The maturity date of the bond issue is November 10, 2022. UPP Olaines is the owner of Olaine Logistics Park, a modern storage facility with cold-storage in Olaine, Latvia. It's the largest cold-storage facility in Latvia. "United Partners, the owner of UPP Olaines, entered the public market a year ago by listing bonds on First North market. It's great to witness that they've seen the value in bringing their securities to the public market and are now listing their bonds on the regulated market, meaning the Baltic Bond List," said Kaarel Ots, the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "We're happy that through offering UPP Olaines bonds we've been able to provide investors an investment instrument with a decent yield, especially taking into account the low-interest rate environment we're in today," said Siim Sild, Director of United Partners. "It's the second instrument in a year and a half that United Partners Advisory has been marketing and listing on the Baltic market. The First North experience was a good preparation for becoming an issuer on the regulated market. The listing follows a non-public offering of the bonds to Baltic institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. United Partners (UP) is an independent investment banking firm established in 2003. The company is headquartered in Tallinn and its core businesses are corporate finance advisory services (United Partners Advisory), direct equity investments (United Partners Investments), asset management services (United Partners Asset Management), and real estate development (United Partners Property). About Nasdaq Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 4,000 total listings with a market value of $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. Learn more at nasdaqbaltic.com. MEDIA RELATIONS: Ott Raidla Nasdaq Tallinn Mobiil: +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com