The following information is based on the press release from Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) published on November 12, 2018 and may be subject to change. The board of Marine Harvest has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for December 4, 2018, approves a change of the company name to Mowi ASA. As a consequence of the name change, Marine Harvest will change its stock exchange ticker to MOWI with an effect from the start of trading on January 1, 2019. If the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, futures and forwards in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG) after 19.30 (CET), December 28, 2018. Old Symbol New Symbol MHG, MHGN MOWI The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on December 28, 2018. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701372