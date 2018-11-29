One of the world's most tech-forward fashion retailers draws on Fit Analytics' machine-learning sizing platform to power the global roll out of its Fit Assistant sizing tool on iOS and Android in advance of 2018's holiday shopping season.

After successful results on its desktop and mobile sites, ASOS has announced the launch of its Fit Assistant sizing tool worldwide on iOS and Android, powered by the Fit Analytics machine-learning sizing platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005320/en/

The ASOS Fit Assistant mobile app delivers size recommendations from Fit Analytics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fit Assistant joins a suite of innovative native ASOS tools such as Your Edit and Style Match which have helped make the British retailer the go-to global fashion destination for 20-somethings.

The app solution was developed 100% in-house by ASOS and communicates with the Fit Analytics machine-learning sizing platform via API in order to power its sizing recommendations. Teams from ASOS and Fit Analytics collaborated closely in the months leading up to launch to ensure a roll out would be possible in time for the busiest part of the retail year.

Speaking on the importance of sizing for ASOS customers, Andy Berks (Digital Product Director at ASOS) said: "We want to do all we can to make sure our customers are getting the right size, first time. This is where ASOS Fit Assistant comes in we can now offer personalised size recommendations across ASOS collections, exclusive labels and fashion favourites, helping make our customers' lives easier and their shopping experience even better."

Fit Analytics CEO Sebastian Schulze commented: We'd like to firstly congratulate the ASOS team on a truly outstanding, shopper-first implementation. The global launch of Fit Assistant on iOS and Android is a big step forward for both our platform and native app capabilities, and proves the API-driven value they can deliver for the world's biggest brands and retailers. We're particularly proud that ASOS trusted our platform enough to launch Fit Assistant worldwide in the days leading up to Black Friday."

About Fit Analytics

The world's best apparel brands and retailers trust Fit Analytics' machine-learning platform to help them solve sizing, sell smarter, and turn data into actionable insight.

Our Fit Finder size advisor supplies more than 250 million unbeatably accurate sizing recommendations worldwide per month, is fully localized in over 20 languages, and has coverage of over 10 million apparel items across more than 17,000 brands.

Our platform also enables a range of additional data-driven e-commerce solutions including Fit Connect, Fit Intelligence, and Fit Source.

About ASOS

ASOS is a global fashion destination for 20-somethings. We sell the freshest styles complemented by exclusive content, making ASOS.com the hub of a thriving fashion community and giving our audience the confidence to be whoever they want to be. We sell over 87,000 branded and ASOS Brand products through localised app and mobile/desktop web experiences, delivering from our fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Europe. Our propositions help bring our amazing products to almost every country in the world and we serve customers globally with increasingly tailored local experiences: relevant languages, payment methods and delivery and return options, in over 200 markets and in eight languages.

