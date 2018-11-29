Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - On BNN Sat Dec. 1 & Sun Dec. 2, 2018 - BTV- Business Television examines oil and gas, gold, zinc and copper companies on the rise. Full Episode

NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) - With thoughts from Mining Analyst, Stefan Ioannou, from Cormark Securities. This company has one of the world's highest-grade undeveloped zinc lead deposits. See Feature

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) - Their newly acquired mine in Australia could result in an annual production increase of 90 million pounds of copper. Pierre Vaillancourt, Senior Analyst at Haywood Securities weighs in. See Feature

Permex Petroleum Corp. (CSE: OIL) - BTV shares how this junior oil and gas company has recently doubled their production. See Feature

Bonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXD) - BTV stops in on this gold exploration company and unveils how they plan on fast-tracking their three high-grade gold deposits. See Feature

Telson Mining Corp. (TSXV: TSN) - Producing gold in Mexico, this undervalued player has the financing in place to complete construction of their second mine. See Feature

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIT) - BTV takes a look at the construction progress of the Eagle Gold Project which is expected to be in production by the end next year. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday Dec. 1 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Dec. 2 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Dec. 1 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Dec. 2 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Dec. 9 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat Dec. 15 @ 9:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

