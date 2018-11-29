j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference

Location: The May Fair Hotel, London

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer of j2 Global

Date and Time: December 5, 2018 at 3:15am EST 8:15am BST

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/68eaxhh9

About j2 Global

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. j2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2017, j2 had achieved 22 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.

