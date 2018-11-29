Receives highest possible score in Expertise Certifications and Process Technology partnerships criteria

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" by global research and advisory firm Forrester Research Inc. in its report, 'The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2018'.

The report states that "While Wipro maintains a wide array of technology partnerships and a huge bench of resources certified in those technologies, its investment in proprietary technologies that directly support DPA strategies really stands out." Forrester also noted that, "[Wipro] is ahead of the game in recognizing and exploiting the shift to wide DPA deployments."

"We are focused on helping our clients design and deliver seamless brand experiences across all touchpoints," said Rajan Kohli, President Global Head, Digital and Consulting, Wipro Limited. "Through intelligent automation that is designed and shaped by human interactions, companies take new products and services to market at greater speed, scale, and efficiency. As enterprises introduce new ways of working to enable agility, we are proud to be recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in Digital Process Automation."

The full Forrester report is available for download at wiprodigital.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Wipro Digital

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro, collaborates and iterates with clients to deliver customer-centered digital transformation. Working at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, we derive insight, shape interaction, drive integration and unlock innovation for our clients. We apply Customer Journey Engineering to create extraordinary experiences for global brands, businesses and their customers at scale. Learn more at wiprodigital.com or @WiproDigital.

