Aistemos Launches Cipher N / D, an Artificial Intelligence Tool to Revolutionize Patent Analysis

New Approach to IP Analytics Powered by AST's Comprehensive Product Taxonomy

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aistemos, a leader in the field of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse patents, today announced the launch of Cipher n / d, a new approach to analysing patent information designed to increase rational licensing and reduce patent litigation. Aistemos developed Cipher n / d in collaboration with AST, the member-driven collaborative and leading provider of proactive patent defense solutions, which provided Aistemos with access to AST's rich taxonomy and data of classifications of technologies and patents to develop Cipher n / d.

AST, a not-for-profit cooperative whose Members include some of the world's largest technology companies, has developed a comprehensive taxonomy based on market research conducted over the past 10 years and has analysed more than 100,000 patents. AST's classified dataset is the largest one of its kind and over five times the average portfolio size of the top 20 US patent holders.

Cipher n / d uses AST's product taxonomy and data to help calculate the number of patents in various technologies that are owned by one company (the numerator) and the total population of patents in those technologies (denominator). By applying AI and machine learning to comprehensive IP data, Cipher n / d is optimized to provide objective and rational evidence to support companies with their strategic IP decisions.

Cipher n / d brings transparency to the task of balancing royalty payments attributable to patent rights owned by multiple owners. In today's world of a million patent owners and over 100m patents, this is a problem that has defeated consistent human analysis.

"By incorporating the latest in AI tools and comprehensive data, Cipher n/d enables operating companies to make more informed, rational decisions when evaluating their patent portfolios," said Nigel Swycher, CEO of Aistemos. "Our collaboration will provide an unbiased view of companies' patent portfolios by using an industry-accepted taxonomy that can be used as a reference point to add rationality to licensing negotiations. AST has created an industry-accepted taxonomy and has taken a rigourous approach to patent classification, and we are grateful for their support and participation."

"As a not-for-profit cooperative, AST has the luxury of being able to consider and support initiatives that help the entire IP marketplace," said Russell W. Binns, Jr., CEO of AST. "We are always looking for innovative ways to make the patent markets more transparent and efficient, and are excited by the potential that Cipher n / d presents to advance these goals. We believe that Cipher n / d is an important step towards a more comprehensive and standardized visualization of the patent landscape for the entire industry."

Cipher n / d is available as a subscription service or for use on specific transactions.

About Aistemos and Cipher

Aistemos is based in London and is the leading provider of patent analytics. Cipher (www.cipher.ai) was launched in 2014 and is the first accessible source of on-line business intelligence that analyses patented technology to reveal global trends essential to the strategic M&A, licensing and litigation decisions. Cipher supports many of the world's leading innovators including BAE Systems, ABB and ARM.

About AST

AST is member-driven cooperative and the leading provider of proactive patent mitigation solutions. We offer a highly efficient, cost-effective and proven method of mitigating the risk of patent assertions and litigation avoidance by enabling our Members to collectively purchase assets available on the secondary market. Because we are an independent, not-for-profit cooperative, we provide a trusted and fully transparent way for Members to analyze patent purchase opportunities including triage, evaluation and acquisition services. AST's Members include top global companies from a wide range of industries including Cisco, Ford, Google, Honda, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, SAP, Sony, Spotify, Uber, and Verizon. For more information on AST, please visit http://www.ast.com.

