Below-Grade Waterproofing Market to Reach US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023: Stratview Research

DETROIT, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Below-Grade Waterproofing Market by Material Type (Polymers, Bitumen, Bentonite, Rubberized Asphalt, and Others), by Membrane Type (Sheet-based and Liquid-coated), by Position Type (Positive side, Blind side and Negative side), by Application Type (Fluid-Applied, Fully Bonded, Self-Adhered, and Loose-Laid), by End-User Type (Commercial Building, Residential Building and Public Infrastructure), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global below-grade waterproofing market over the trend period 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global below-grade waterproofing market offers healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period and is likely to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,975.7 million in 2023. Increasing building and infrastructure activities owing to rebounding economy, increasing global investments for the construction of high-rise buildings and infrastructures, high focus on the protection of buildings and infrastructures from the corrosion and weather conditions, and increasing demand for the energy-efficient building are the major growth drivers of the global below-grade waterproofing market.

Based on material type, polymers segment is expected to remain the growth engine of the global below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period. The segment is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years. High synthetic polymer production to support rising population and urbanization, introduction of high-performance below-grade waterproofing system and a gradual shift from bitumen to synthetic polymers are the major growth drivers of the segment over the next five years.

In terms of membrane type, sheet-based membrane is expected to remain the most dominant membrane type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of breathable waterproofing membranes and environmentally safe products would remain the major growth drivers of sheet-based below-grade waterproofing membrane market over the next five years.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report

Commercial building is expected to remain the largest segment in the market during the forecast period, whereas the public infrastructure segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the same period. Increasing construction activities of high-rise buildings coupled with increasing preference of waterproofing systems in foundations and basements are the major growth drivers of in the commercial building segment.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. North America and Europe, other major markets, are also likely to generate favorable growth opportunities in the coming years.

The key below-grade waterproofing system manufacturers are GCP Applied Technologies, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., and BASF SE. Developing high-performance below-grade waterproofing systems, expanding geographically, and executing mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global below-grade waterproofing market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

The global below-gradewaterproofing market is segmented into the following categories:

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, By Material Type

Polymers (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Bitumen (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Bentonite (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Rubberized Asphalt (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Other materials (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, By Membrane Type

Sheet-based Membrane ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Liquid-coated Membrane (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, By Position Type

Positive Side ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Negative Side (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Blind Side (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, By Application Type

Fluid Applied ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Fully Bonded (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Self-Adhered (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Loose-Laid (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, By End-User Type

Commercial Building ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Residential Building (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Public Infrastructure (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Below-Grade Waterproofing Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the chemicals and materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Chemicals & Materials Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced materials industryare:

Flash Chromatography Market by Sales Type, by Technique Type, by Component Type, by End-Use Industry Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

Cold Plasma Market by Regime Type, by Application Type, by End-Use Industry, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018 - 2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For inquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

