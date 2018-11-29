B-Temia; Lockheed Martin: Canadian Tech Company B-Temia Enters Into a $6.9M USD US Army / Lockheed Martin Agreement

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2018, the military version of the B-Temia's DermoskeletonTM technology, for field trials with military operators. ONYXTM is a brand owned by Lockheed Martin under the B-Temia EnabledTM co-branding.



"Our involvement in this major agreement is the result of 2 years of successful teamwork with our defence & security partner Lockheed Martin and our special advisor Ms. Rita Vazquez-Torres (New Stone Soup Inc.). This work is another key event in our growth phase and provides us the ability to significantly increase our technological edge with our DermoskeletonTM technology. B-Temia is now expanding, not only around the world, but also in the military market", stated Mr. Stephane Bedard, CEO of B-Temia Inc. "This NSRDEC / Lockheed Martin agreement is another acknowledgement from the market on the value of our DermoskeletonTM. We are proud and thrilled to materialize our vision of protecting the biomechanical health of military personnel", added Mr. Bedard.

ONYX is a powered, lower-body exoskeleton with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that augments human strength and endurance. ONYX counteracts overstress on the lower back and legs. Using electro-mechanical knee actuators, a suite of sensors, and an AI computer, ONYX learns user movements and delivers the right torque at the right time to assist with walking up steep inclines, lifting or dragging heavy loads.

"Innovative human/machine technologies like ONYX can improve human performance, decrease injury and reduce fatigue to help soldiers accomplish physically demanding tasks," said Keith Maxwell, exoskeleton technologies program manager at Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control division. "This award brings us one step closer to equipping future forces with advanced exoskeleton capabilities."

"We are very pleased to see Quebec-based B-Temia Inc. team up with Lockheed Martin to optimize the ONYX exoskeleton for the US Army. Innovation in robotics is a key initiative for Lockheed Martin and it is great to see a Canadian small-medium enterprise play such an important contributing role in providing solutions," said Charles Bouchard, Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Canada.

About B-Temia

Founded in 2010, B-Temia Inc. is an innovative Canadian robotics technology company that develops and markets cutting-edge products for the growing market of human augmentation systems. B-Temia operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B-Temia Inc. and B-Temia USA Inc., in the medical, industrial and military fields. B-Temia owns a patented technology called Dermoskeleton that restores, maintains or enhances the mobility of users. For more information, please visit: www.b-temia.com

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy. For more information, please visit: www.lockheedmartin.com

About New Stone Soup

NSS VT LLC is a cross-government technology strategy consulting firm, specializing in networking across government cultures, and creating solid partnerships between government agencies, industry and academia. We specialize in strategic analysis of goals and objectives, and designing innovative teaming concepts to explore and ultimately transition disruptive technologies to the Military, Homeland Security, Public Safety and Commercial market. NSS has been operating for two years, with over 25 years of combined Military, Homeland Security and Public Safety Science and technology experience. For more information, please visit: http://newstonesoupvt.com/

Information - B-Temia

Source: Media: B-TEMIA Inc. Pamela Borges 4780, St-Félix Street, Suite 105 VP Market Access & External Affairs St-Augustin (Québec) G3A 2J9 Phone: (416) 520-5270 www.b-temia.com (http://www.b-temia.comtephane.bedard@b-temia.com) | www.keeogo.com (http://www.keeogo.com) E-mail: pamela.borges@b-temia.com (mailto:pamela.borges@b-temia.com) Phone: (418) 653-1010 E-mail: info@b-temia.com (mailto:info@b-temia.com)

Information - Lockheed Martin

Media: Anthony Mickle 5600 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819 Phone: (407) 619-8676 E-mail: Anthony.b.mickle@lmco.com (mailto:Anthony.b.mickle@lmco.com) www.lockheedmartin.com/onyx (http://www.lockheedmartin.com/onyx)



Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3d3c970-f282-4e2d-b10a-789a20e885b0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e394b5eb-dc65-4aeb-807e-ce5e73fa0878