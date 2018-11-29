Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - Minaurum Gold Inc.("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that its common shares begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, under the symbol "MMRGF". OTCQX is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group operates markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market as it provides investors with another platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares," stated Darrell Rader, President & CEO. "Trading in the US combined with our application for DTC eligibility, will not only improve accessibility and liquidity but will also provide a cost-effective electronic clearing process for US investors."

Minaurum Gold was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver Project in southern Sonora State. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

