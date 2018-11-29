The capacity comprises three 40 MW sites. These PV plants are the last of seven that Enel was awarded in Spain's third renewable energy auction, in mid-2017. Meanwhile, BayWa r.e. is close to finishing its 175 MW grid parity project in southern Spain, outside of any auctions and FIT schemes.Enel Green Power España has broken ground on the construction of three solar PV parks in Spain. According to a statement released, the three plants are located in Navalvillar, Valdecaballero and Castilblanco in the municipalities Casas de Don Pedro and Talarrubias, in Extremadura. With each of the three PV ...

