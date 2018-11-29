The Board of Directors of SIA, meeting today under the chairmanship of Giuliano Asperti, has appointed Nicola Cordone to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, after having co-opted him as Director.

Cordone (52) has a degree cum laude in Electronic Engineering from Genoa University and a master's degree in Business Administration from Bocconi University Business School.

He has worked at SIA since 2000 with increasing responsibilities up to his appointment as Deputy CEO and Senior Vice President Global Business Solutions in 2016.

Previously he had worked at several companies, first as Senior Business Consultant (AT&T-Unisource, Siemens Telecomunicazioni, Italtel and Ansaldo) and was subsequently employed by Servizi Interbancari (now Nexi).

Within the SIA Group, Nicola Cordone is also Chief Executive Officer of the subsidiary P4cards.

"The appointment of Nicola Cordone as the new CEO of SIA recognizes his contribution in recent years to the growth of the company on the national and international markets. I applaud the choice made by the shareholders as it allows our internationalization strategy to continue and I believe that Cordone, together with all the people of SIA, will be able to carry forward this story of innovation which is the main characteristic of the company", said SIA Chairman Giuliano Asperti

"I wish to thank SIA's Board of Directors and all the shareholders for confirming their trust by appointing me as CEO of the Company. My commitment is to continue the international development of SIA with the aim of creating the leading digital payments operator in Europe, through the development of innovative services for clients as well as extraordinary operations such as the recent ones concerning the card activities of Ubis UniCredit Group and of First Data in 7 central and south-eastern European countries. A path that I am proud to share with a highly professional team of managers and people specializing in fintech and capable of achieving significant results", stated Nicola Cordone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005582/en/

Contacts:

SIA

Filippo Fantasia Valentina Piana

Tel. +39 02.6084.2833/2334

pressoffice@sia.eu