Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed a firm 10-year lease with Séqens (the group formed by six subsidiaries of Action Logement: France-Habitation Domaxis, Sogemac Habitat, Athegienne, Sofilogis and Pax-Pogres-Pallas), effective from June 15, 2019, for 10,400 sq.m of the "Be Issy" building in Issy-les-Moulineaux. This transaction with a first tenant for this building takes its letting rate to 41%.

The building, delivered in the second half of 2018, benefits from privileged access to the existing public transport infrastructures (T2 Tram, Metro Line 12 and RER C), which will be further strengthened with the delivery of the new Grand Paris Express metro line (Line 15), which will be very close to the asset.

This asset, designed by the architect Philippe Chiambaretta, will also deliver very high energy performance levels.

In addition to HQE Exceptional and BREEAM Excellent certification, it will be one of the first buildings to offer the BEPOS label (positive energy building) and WELL certification for user wellness.

This transaction confirms the trends observed on the Paris Region's office markets, particularly for new builds or redeveloped properties.

Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer: "This first transaction on the Be Issy building confirms the very good performance by office markets in the Paris Region's most established commercial sectors."

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

