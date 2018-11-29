Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 22, 2018 to November 28, 2018:

Code) 22.11.2018 629,050 49.0772 30,872,013 XPAR 22.11.2018 148,319 49.0743 7,278,651 CHIX 22.11.2018 47,114 49.0629 2,311,549 TRQX 22.11.2018 33,593 49.0462 1,647,609 BATE 23.11.2018 894,239 48.1741 43,079,159 XPAR 23.11.2018 223,424 48.0963 10,745,868 CHIX 23.11.2018 69,502 48.1210 3,344,506 TRQX 23.11.2018 149,502 48.0851 7,188,819 BATE 26.11.2018 458,705 48.2797 22,146,140 XPAR 26.11.2018 33,256 48.2579 1,604,865 CHIX 26.11.2018 20,000 48.2829 965,658 TRQX 26.11.2018 20,000 48.2845 965,690 BATE 27.11.2018 648,205 48.0918 31,173,345 XPAR 27.11.2018 105,945 48.0590 5,091,611 CHIX 27.11.2018 35,000 48.0859 1,683,007 TRQX 27.11.2018 35,000 48.0865 1,683,028 BATE 28.11.2018 468,087 48.2232 22,572,653 XPAR 28.11.2018 59,958 48.2268 2,891,582 CHIX 28.11.2018 30,000 48.2317 1,446,951 TRQX 28.11.2018 30,000 48.2337 1,447,011 BATE Total 4,138,899 48.3558 200,139,713

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

