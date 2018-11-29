Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-29 / 18:21 Cologne, 29 November 2018 *DEUTZ AG supports change of ownership for the Neue Halberg Guss GmbH business* *operations* *- *Viable solution for employees and customers of Neue Halberg Guss GmbH (NHG) - Long-term planning certainty and security of supply ensured DEUTZ AG welcomes and supports the change of ownership for the business operations of Neue Halberg Guss GmbH (NHG) that was agreed today. A viable solution has thereby been found both for NHG's employees and for customers who rely on its cast parts. Under this arrangement, the new owners, whom DEUTZ Group is actively supporting with partial financing, will acquire the relevant production facilities and land at the Saarbrücken and Leipzig sites. The new ownership situation will ensure that DEUTZ AG is supplied with the engine blocks, crankcases and cylinder heads it needs to manufacture its engines. "After many months of intensive negotiations and associated uncertainty, a long-term solution has finally been found. This gives us planning security and will ensure reliable deliveries to our customers," says Chairman of the DEUTZ Board of Management Dr Frank Hiller. For further information on this DEUTZ AG press release, please contact: Leslie Isabelle Iltgen Senior Vice President Communications & Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)221 822 3600 Fax: +49 (0)221 82215 3600 Email: Leslie.Iltgen@deutz.com End of Media Release Issuer: DEUTZ AG 2018-11-29 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: DEUTZ AG Ottostraße 1 51149 Köln (Porz-Eil) Germany Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0 Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525 E-mail: ir@deutz.com Internet: www.deutz.com ISIN: DE0006305006 WKN: 630500 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 753009 2018-11-29

November 29, 2018 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)