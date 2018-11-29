Regulatory News:

As a result of the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the European Central Bank (ECB) has set to 3.00% the minimum capital requirement under Pillar 2 (P2R) for HSBC France for the year 2019.

HSBC France will be required to meet on a consolidated basis a minimum total capital ratio of at least 13.50%, from January 1st, 2019. The Overall capital requirement (OCR) is composed of: the 8% minimum capital in respect of article 92.1 of the 575/2013 Regulation, the 2.50% for the Conservation buffer in respect of article 129 of the 2013/36 Directive and the Pillar 2 requirement mentioned above.

The requirement in respect of Common equity tier 1 is 10.00%, excluding Pilar 2 guidance (P2G).

As at June 30, 2018, HSBC France's fully loaded total capital ratio was 15.2% and fully loaded CET1 ratio was 12.2%.

Note to editors

HSBC in France

HSBC France joined the HSBC Group in 2000 and is headquartered in Paris. Serving customers from around 310 offices across France and employing around 9,000 employees, HSBC France conducts activities in Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets and Global Private Banking.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005679/en/

