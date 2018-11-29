Fashwire, a mobile fashion designer discovery platform, today announced they have raised $1.2M in a $2.5M Series A Round backed by a number of high-profile angel investors from Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York. The Seattle based company is currently raising an additional $1.3 Million to scale and meet the global demand for its designer platform.

"With V1 launched and over 100 designers on the platform, this funding validates recent progress and a significant market opportunity," said Kimberly Carney, Founder and CEO of Fashwire. "Fashwire is uniquely positioned to connect and align brands directly with their consumers to drive revenue and provide critical real-time data."

As a designer solution and global platform, Fashwire is optimized to drive consumer engagement while providing brands with comprehensive reports on consumer impact. Designers and retailers will have the ability to use this targeted consumer data to forecast the popularity of new ranges, potential future products and customer intent.

"Fashwire's offering is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand for solutions that extend the reach of a brand, driving business results via social networking and machine learning," said Manny Rivelo, Fashwire Advisor and Investor. "Fashwire is a powerful solution for the industry and I am excited to collaborate with and support them as they continue to build a great platform."

Fashwire is exhibiting at Tech Crunch Disrupt Berlin 2018 in Startup Alley on November 29-30, 2018, to reinforce its presence in technology and introduction of several new brand partnerships.

Fashwire is a discovery and shopping marketplace revolutionizing the fashion industry by offering all fashion-conscious consumers a direct link to designers and fashion worldwide. Based in Seattle, Washington, Fashwire works with over 100 emerging and established fashion brands and aims to offer a personalized mobile shopping experience, connecting people with the products and brands they love.

