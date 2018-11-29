Highlighting Sample to Insight solutions for next-generation sequencing at American Society of Hematology 2018 meeting

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of two novel products to deliver actionable insights on a wide range of blood cancers: a new workflow for the QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) Interpret bioinformatics solution for hematological malignancies, and the new QIAact Myeloid DNA UMI Panel for use in myeloid neoplasm research as a Sample to Insight workflow on QIAGEN's GeneReader NGS System.

QIAGEN is a leader in molecular testing for blood cancers with its ipsogen portfolio of molecular assays, most of which are CE-marked for in vitro diagnostic use. In addition, QIAGEN supplies a very broad portfolio of solutions for research into blood cancers. The company also has a broad intellectual property estate in genes related to blood cancers. These new solutions represent very exciting extensions of this leading blood cancer testing franchise, adding to the complete set of oncology solutions available from QIAGEN.

QIAGEN will highlight these additions to its portfolio at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2018 Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 1-4, 2018, in San Diego. QIAGEN solutions are featured in a number of research studies being presented at ASH 2018.

Please find the full press release here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005618/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

Sarah Fakih

+49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com



Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

Robert Reitze

+49 2103 29 11676

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com