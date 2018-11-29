Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering by certain of the Company's shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") of 10,000,000 of the Company's common shares, nominal value $0.01 per share (plus up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares may be sold pursuant to an underwriters' option to purchase additional shares) at US$25.75 per common share. The offering is expected to close on December 4, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering consists entirely of common shares beneficially owned by the Selling Shareholders. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the common shares sold by the Selling Shareholders in the offering.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLCand J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Intelsat has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering. Investors in the offering are advised to read the prospectus in that registration statement, the related prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Intelsat and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement may be obtained from Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, toll-free +1 (866) 471-2526, facsimile +1 (212) 902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free +1 (866) 803-9204 or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live.

Intelsat Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release, including statements regarding the offering, constitute "forward-looking statements" that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. When used in this release, the words "may," "will," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "outlook" and "continue," and the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements reflect Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Intelsat's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks. Known risks include, among others, the risks described in Intelsat's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its other filings with the SEC and risks and uncertainties related to our ability to consummate the offering.

Because actual results could differ materially from Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements with caution. Intelsat does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

