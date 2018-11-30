Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDD) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Monday, December 3, 2018 following market close. The earnings announcement press release will be available on the Company's website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

A conference call to discuss the third-quarter results will follow on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. US Central time.

To access the conference call, participants should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 855-710-4183 within North America or +1 334-323-0522 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide confirmation code #2493233. A replay of the call will be available later in the day and can be accessed by dialing +1 888-203-1112 within North America or +1 719-457-0820 outside of North America and providing confirmation code #2493233.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

