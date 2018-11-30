AB Linas Agro Group notification about interim 3 months financial results of the financial year 2018/2019

AB Linas Agro Group is presenting following notifications:
1. Confirmation of responsible persons;
2. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated interim report for financial year 2018/2019 3 months period, ended 30 September 2018;
3. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period of financial year 2018/2019 (unaudited).
Finance Director Tomas Tumenas
Ph. +370 45 507 393
Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene
Ph. +370 45 507 346
Attachments
- LNA_2018-2019_3 months_ IFRS EN (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/87d9606b-039c-4c53-bcae-d29ee66e392a)
- LNA_2018-2019_3_Confirmation_of_the_responsible_persons (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/b935f9ab-ab06-45c6-877a-3507b5029d68)
- LNA_2018-2019_3_Interim_Report (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/ba9046de-9c2e-43cc-9dec-db18028e70c8)