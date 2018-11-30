sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,535 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
30.11.2018 | 07:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AB Linas Agro Group notification about interim 3 months financial results of the financial year 2018/2019


AB Linas Agro Group is presenting following notifications:

1. Confirmation of responsible persons;

2. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated interim report for financial year 2018/2019 3 months period, ended 30 September 2018;

3. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated financial statements for the 3 months period of financial year 2018/2019 (unaudited).

Finance Director Tomas Tumenas
Ph. +370 45 507 393

Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene
Ph. +370 45 507 346

Attachments

  • LNA_2018-2019_3 months_ IFRS EN (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/87d9606b-039c-4c53-bcae-d29ee66e392a)
  • LNA_2018-2019_3_Confirmation_of_the_responsible_persons (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/b935f9ab-ab06-45c6-877a-3507b5029d68)
  • LNA_2018-2019_3_Interim_Report (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/ba9046de-9c2e-43cc-9dec-db18028e70c8)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)