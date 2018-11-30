Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG to restructure its implant business

Press release

30 November 2018



Seneffe, 30 November 2018. Today, the management of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA decided that as of mid-2019, it will focus more strongly on the profitable area of direct implant sales. Consequently, it will wind down its less profitable OEM ("original equipment manufacturer") business with prostate seeds. The company's management anticipates that the loss of the OEM business will result in a temporary fall in revenues of around € 0.7 million in 2019, and that this will be offset in the medium term by stronger direct sales activity.



About LDR Prostate Brachytherapy

In this form of treatment, small radioactive iodine-125 sources, so called seeds, are placed inside the prostate. By placing the seeds evenly throughout the organ, the prostate is covered with the designated dose required to destroy the cancerous cells. Since irradiation is mainly localized around the radioactive source, neighboring tissues are spared unnecessary damage. LDR or permanent brachytherapy is the most conservative treatment method for early-stage prostate cancer. Its international popularity has increased continuously since the early 1990s and it is now generally accepted as a state-of-the art therapy. Prostate seed implantation is an effective and well-tolerated method for curing prostate cancer. The cure rates are comparable to the ones of external beam radiation therapy and prostatectomy for early-stage prostate cancer.



About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the healthcare industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer, using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are in Belgium, with production facilities in Germany and the USA, as well as subsidiaries throughout Europe, the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 145 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

