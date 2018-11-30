Regulatory News:

As part of its global approach to climate, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is presenting the most ambitious objectives of its sector. The Group's commitments seek not only to reduce the carbon intensity of its activities but also to work with its customers toward a sustainable industry and to contribute to the development of a low carbon society.

For many years now, Air Liquide has been committed to a sustainable growth, notably to limit its own CO 2 emissions as well as those of its customers. To accelerate the pace of this momentum, Air Liquide is going further today by announcing its climate objectives with a global approach that includes its assets, its customers, and ecosystems.

Within its activities, including production, distribution and services, Air Liquide is committed to reducing by 30% its carbon intensity1 by 2025, based on its 2015 emission levels. These objectives will be reached notably by:

increasing by nearly 70% its purchases of renewable electricity;

improving the energy efficiency of its production units;

and reducing by 10% the carbon footprint of its products through the optimization of both production and transportation.

With its customers, the Group is also committed to sustainable industry by promoting low carbon solutions. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of customers' processes, Air Liquide is already offering technologies like oxy-combustion, which allows its customers to improve the energy efficiency of their industrial processes and reduce their emissions. The Group is continuously innovating and developing new solutions, such as CO 2 capture and usage, or the development of new materials for Electronics.

With ecosystems, via an active dialogue with key players (public policymakers, industrial partners, NGOs, etc.), Air Liquide is contributing to the development of a low carbon society by:

developing biomethane for the industry and transport;

proposing alternative solutions for refrigerated logistics;

promoting hydrogen in particular carbon-free hydrogen which will play a key role in the fight against climate change and the energy transition, with regards to both mobility and energy.

Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, said: "Industry has a major role to play in meeting the challenge of climate change, by developing new technologies and new value chains for the low carbon transition. At Air Liquide, we acknowledge our responsibility and have been working for many years on combining growth and respect for the environment thanks to our innovative technologies. Nearly a third of our innovation expenses are allocated to it. The objective announced today of reducing our carbon intensity by 30% is a strong commitment. We believe that it is necessary to move toward a low carbon society. Our development in biomethane and hydrogen reflects this conviction

In kg CO 2 equivalent / EBITDA

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005662/en/

Contacts:

Communications direction Media relations

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

media@airliquide.com

Investor relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia USA

+1 610 263 8277