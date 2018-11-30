November 30, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordic ID Plc shares (short name: NORDID) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Nordic ID is the 73rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 12th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018. Nordic ID is a Finnish technology company offering PaaS (Platform as a Service) - cloud services focused on real time tracking, tracing and managing of assets flows and products. The company turnover in FY 1.4.2017-31.3.2018 was 8.9 MEUR, of which 83 % consisted of international sales. Nordic ID is profitable, with an EBITDA of 6% of the turnover; the company aims at further strengthening its position in Europe and increase its market share in North America and Asia. For more information: www.nordicid.com "As a company we are satisfied with the result of the IPO, particularly when taking the challenging market situation into account. We are extremely delighted that our ownership base grew by 960 new private investors and a strong institutional investor. Especially, the private investors' trust in our industry, company and strategy is promising. The IPO enables us to implement the next stage of our strategy as well as supports the achievement of our growth target. We wish to thank all those who participated in our IPO and bid all our new shareholders welcome to Nordic ID", says Juha Reima, CEO of Nordic ID. "We would like to extend a warm welcome to Nordic ID which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate Nordic ID on the completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic ID Plc has appointed Aalto Capital Partners Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com