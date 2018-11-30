Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-30 10:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 03, 2018, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000100372) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is December 14, 2018. The price per share is EUR 2.60. The maximum number of shares to buy is 2 988 116, and the minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system), orderbook: RSU1LOS4. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com