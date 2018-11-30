Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on November 28, 2018.

The following resolutions put to shareholders at the AGM were passed on a poll at the meeting:

Share Consolidation; Receipt of Financial Statements and Auditor's Report - non-voting resolution; Election of Directors

3.1 William P. Wells;

3.2 Abay Amirkhanov;

3.3 Medgat Kumar;

3.4 Adeola Ogunsemi; and

3.5 Mattias Sjoborg.

Appointment of Auditors - this resolution was withdrawn due to the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP subsequent to the date of the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders and the appointment of Grant Thornton UK LLP to fill the auditor vacancy.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

