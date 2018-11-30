Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has joined forces with international advocacy organization Global Citizen to provide additional support ahead of the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on December 2, 2018, in Johannesburg.

Beyoncé JAY-Z, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in Africa.

Trevor Noah will host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 with co-hosts Naomi Campbell, Dave Chappelle, Danai Gurira, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry, and Anele Mdoda. Oprah Winfrey will deliver a special keynote address at the Festival remembering Nelson Mandela and his legacy.

Canal+ Afrique will broadcast the show to millions of its TV viewers throughout 30 African countries, with the well-known Congolese journalist Robert Brazza commenting on this event. All ten CanalOlympia theatre venues will screen the eight-hour long concert free of charge for their audiences in the seven African countries where they are currently located.

Michele Anthony, Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, is a member of the Global Citizen's Board of Directors. She also chairs the Global Citizen Rewards program, a campaign whereby major artists donate concert tickets that are earned when users take specified actions to end global poverty.

