Rozetka and EVO Merge to Create Ukraine's E-commerce Champion

KYIV, Ukraine, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rozetka, the leading online e-commerce retailer in Ukraine and EVO, the internet company behind the country's largest marketplace Prom.ua, have completed a merger, cementing their top position in Ukraine's fast-growing e-commerce segment of the retail market. The combined Rozetka-EVO platform has two billion site visits and facilitates 30 million e-commerce transactions per year over four geographies. Rozetka and Prom consistently rank among the top 10 most-visited websites in Ukraine, reaching over 40% of Ukraine's internet audience. Ukraine's e-commerce segment, growing at 26% compound annual growth rate in dollar terms for the past three years, is poised for further growth, with online accounting for circa 7% share of total retail in 2018 vs 15-20% share in mature markets. Their merger enables the united platform to expand its product offering, rapidly introduce innovative products and services and provide local SMEs with a superior internet marketplace experience in selling their goods and services online to a national audience.

"The synergies that this merger enables in logistics, IT infrastructure and cooperation with tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, will ensure we continue to be the platform-of-choice for Ukrainian consumers. Internet marketplace is an important growth driver for Rozetka andthe merger with EVO providesstrong momentum for further expansion of marketplace sales. Ukrainian consumers are the clear winners with this merger, we look forward to continuing to delight our customers in the years ahead," commented Vladyslav Chechotkin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rozetka.

"We have been working for over a decade on products and services that enable entrepreneurs to launch and develop their business easily on the Internet, while also giving buyers an opportunity to purchase a wide selection of goods at competitive prices. With this merger, we intend to bring even greater benefits by building a full-fledged ecosystem of online and offline services around the consumer," said Mykola Paliienko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EVO.

"We are pleased to conclude this landmark merger in Ukraine. Our team has worked very closely with Rozetka founders, supporting major strategic projects including the acquisition of a 50,000 sqm state-of-the-art warehouse,an extensive automation project and now this unprecedented merger. We are proud to be at the forefront of Ukraine's economic transformation, building new champions in the region," said Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital's Founding Partner and CEO.