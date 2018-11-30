As from December 4, 2018, Unit rights issued by Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 14, 2018. Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SES UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012011146 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164258 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from December 4, 2018, Unit rights issued by Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscribed units ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SES BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012011153 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164259 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.