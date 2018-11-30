sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,047 Euro		+0,001
+2,63 %
WKN: A2H8Z1 ISIN: SE0005877560 Ticker-Symbol: 1HR 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB0,047+2,63 %