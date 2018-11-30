New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Booming Cannabis Consumables Space Continues to See Product Innovations," featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP).

Lexaria's proprietary technology is patent protected for CBD and other nonpsychoactive cannabinoids and has patents pending for THC, other psychoactive cannabinoids, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), nicotine and other molecules. Essentially a B2B, Lexaria is in an enviable position amid the rise of cannabis edibles ranging from recreational drinks to CBD-based nutraceuticals, with a key piece of technology that the company can out-license to third-party partners. Moreover, the company's proprietary technology may mask undesirable tastes, eliminating the need for sugar-filled edibles, and may actually allow cannabinoids to bypass being broken down by the liver if desired. Capitalizing on its bioavailability-enhancing technology and established presence as a CBD-infused product developer, Lexaria has now moved to tackle the U.S. soft drinks market, which is expected to be worth $388 billion-plus by 2025, introducing a discreet, single-serving foil packet cannabinoid drink powder named ChrgD+. Lexaria is confident that a small two-gram foil packet that can be discreetly carried in a shirt pocket or purse for incorporation into a beverage will be a big hit. After all, consumers can't show up at their kid's soccer game with a can of soda whose branding announces "cannabis" to everyone in view.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. licenses disruptive patented delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH (Trademarked) delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com

