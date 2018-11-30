MoonX Technologies Ltd.: MoonX in Strategic Partnership with Top EOS Gaming DAPP - Royal Online Vegas

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2018 / With an aim to promote the EOS ecosystem--both locally and in international markets--MoonX enters into a partnership with the top ranking DAPP, Royal Online Vegas. MoonX is a truly decentralised digital assets exchange platform whereas Royal Online Vegas is an online casino run on the EOS blockchain network. With this strategic partnership, MoonX will encourage the development of EOS-based gaming projects within the Asian community and support potential developers to prepare for EOS ecosystem building. On the other hand, Royal Online Vegas will help improve the overall experience of DAPP users by directly supporting the MoonX campaign for the EOS supernode and ease the adoption of EOS DAPP in global markets. The partnership will further increase the outreach of both the entities in the EOS Mainnet community.

The strategy for EOS community building

MoonX has strong associations within the developer community in India and SouthEast Asia and has co-held hackathon events in tech-hubs based in cities like Bangalore, Singapore and Delhi. The tie-ups with tech communities will allow MoonX to tap into the Asian market and invite outstanding developers to work on EOS-backed gaming models. To start with, MoonX plans to conduct blockchain events in India and build awareness about the EOS ecosystem within the local communities. Besides that, MoonX will introduce EOS and blockchain awareness to universities and support young potential developers to prepare better for the EOS ecosystem building.

MoonX will soon be launching EOS bounty programs and Airdrops in order to drive the decentralisation mechanism and to popularise the EOS platform. The purpose of this is to enhance the utility of the network by incentivizing exclusive users. At the same time, MoonX will also conduct EOS based hackathons and startup competitions to harness the untapped potential of skilled developers across the country.

MoonX has a funding mechanism for investment in different token funds and these funds would simultaneously be utilised for the development of exceptional EOS-based projects. The partnership between MoonX and Royal Online Vegas is grounded on the perception that the DAPPs of these two blockchain companies can significantly outperform the applications built on the Ethereum blockchain.

About Royal Online Vegas

Royal Online Vegas is an online casino run on the EOS blockchain network which provides games powered by a smart contract. Users can place bets through EOS transactions on the smart contract at zero cost. Its blockchain allows users to mine MEV tokens through a game-oriented betting system. At Royal Online Vegas, rewards are made available to the token holders on a recurring basis. The amount of rewards is proportional to the number of tokens each token holder has in relation to the current supply. One of the top EOS supernodes, Royal Online Vegas focuses on taking the essence of what people love about gambling and provide a gaming platform filled with thrill, excitement and entertainment.

About MoonX

MoonX, the world's fastest and safest digital assets exchange platform, built by world-class stock exchange and blockchain veterans, is the only exchange that lets users trade for a deterministic (implied) price. MoonX is the future of trading digital assets in a truly decentralised ecosystem and is co-owned by the entire MoonX Family. While existing solutions offer to solve just one problem at a time, MoonX offers a highly secure, useful and easy-to-use product based on the private blockchain. So far, MoonX has raised 29 million dollars in funding within a short period of time and is supported by BCH, DHVC, Fission Capital, PreAngel, NGC, Linear Venture, Ledger Capital, Node Capital, DU Capital, NEO, Badwater Capital and other investment institutions.

