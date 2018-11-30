Focus Universal, Inc.: Focus Universal Direct to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on December 5, 2018

WALNUT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2018 / Focus Universal, Inc. (OTCQB: FCUV) ("Focus Universal" or the "Company"), a developer of IOT technologies including its Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform ('USIP'), today announced that Desheng Wang, Chief Executive Officer, and Duncan Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at 12 pm PT on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The conference will be held December 4-6, 2018.

Management will be available during the day on December 5 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at FCUV@haydenir.com.

About LD Micro



LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

About Focus Universal



Focus Universal Inc. (OTCQB: FCUV) is a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform ("USIP") developer and Universal Smart Device ("USD") manufacturer for the Internet of Things market. The Company's USIP generalizes instruments into a reusable foundation and architecture-specific components (sensor modules), which together replace the functions of traditional instruments at a fraction of the cost. The USIP has an open architecture and features the ability to connect thousands of sensors and probes from different industries and vendors communicating with the same device. This interoperability and reusability gives Focus Universal a major edge over competitors.

For more information, visit www.focusuniversal.com.

Contact Information

Corporate:



Desheng Wang

p626-272-3883

IR@focusuniversal.com

Investor Relations:



Hayden IR

p917-658-7878

FCUV@haydenir.com

