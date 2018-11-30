The "Effective Technical Writing Editing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expert advice on how to write and edit scientific and medical texts, technical documents and those documents needed for regulatory submission

This interactive course will provide a practical guide to the foundations of effective technical writing and editing. With a combination of lectures, hands-on exercises and text review sessions, this course will enable you to improve your writing and editing skills, and apply them to your role in the workplace.

Key benefits of attending:

Gain practical tips to improve your writing and editing skills

Ensure you consider logic, text flow and wordiness, as well as accuracy

Learn how to improve readability be kind to your reader

Discuss techniques for tables, graphs and flow charts

Agenda

Introduction and welcome

Overview of writing and editing substantive and technical aspects, for example:

Considering logic, text flow and wordiness, as well as accuracy

Looking at details, such as language editing, reference style, abbreviations and acronyms

Preparing a clear message for the intended reader

Punctuation specifics

Why punctuate?

Punctuation marks including:

Paired punctuation marks

Serial commas

Bulleted lists

Apostrophes

Lunch

Further improving readability being kind to your reader, for example:

Rewriting texts for maximum effectiveness

Improving tables, graphs and flow charts

Final checks including proofreading

Why this is more than just a spell check

The practicalities

Writing tips and tools

Software

Checklists

Style guides

Systematic checks

Working with co-authors and editors, reviewers and other team members

Upfront decisions

Giving feedback effectively

Final discussion

Close of meeting

Practical hands-on exercises and text review sessions will take place throughout the day

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w375rz/1day_course?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005320/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Professional Development and Training