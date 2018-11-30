Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: De Raj Group AG / Release of
Financial Reports
De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-11-30 / 18:30
De Raj Group AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German:
http://www.thederajgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/De_Raj_Group_Q3-9M-2
018_DE_231118_v4.pdf English:
http://www.thederajgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/De_Raj_Group_Q3-9M-2
018_ENGL_231118_v4.pdf
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Christophstr. 15-17
50670 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
