Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: De Raj Group AG / Release of

Financial Reports

De Raj Group AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-11-30 / 18:30

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a

service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



De Raj Group AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q3

German:

http://www.thederajgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/De_Raj_Group_Q3-9M-2

018_DE_231118_v4.pdf English:

http://www.thederajgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/De_Raj_Group_Q3-9M-2

018_ENGL_231118_v4.pdf



2018-11-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: De Raj Group AG

Christophstr. 15-17

50670 Cologne

Germany

Internet: www.thederajgroup.com



End of News DGAP News Service



753491 2018-11-30



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 30, 2018 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)