Technavio analysts forecast the global self-tan products market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005448/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global self-tan products market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global self-tan products market 2019-2023. The demand for incorporating natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is growing, which are considered to be safe, have no harmful side effects, and be of higher quality than most synthetic products. Typically, self-tan products are made of synthetic ingredients that may harm the skin. As natural and organic products have little or no harmful effects, a number of key manufacturers, including L'Oréal Group and Unilever, are launching natural and organic self-tan products to capture a greater market share. Self-tan products manufactured with organic ingredients such as argan oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, shea butter, Monoi de Tahiti oil, black tea extract, aloe vera gel, and raw honey not only provide tanning but also deeply moisturize the skin. Thus, the growing popularity of natural and organic self-tan products is likely to continue during the forecast period, resulting in the growth of the global self-tan products market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global self-tan products market is the availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits:

Global self-tan products market: Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits

The growing popularity of self-tan products, such as lotions, gels, sprays, creams, and mousse, with multiple functionalities, is a driving factor in the global self-tan products market. The key competitors in the market, including Clarins, Kao Corporation, and Procter Gamble, are developing products with not only self-tanning features but also anti-aging and skin moisturizing and soothing properties. These products are targeted mostly at mass consumers who prefer multifunctional products. Many self-tan products act as moisturizers and soothing creams as well. The demand for multifunctional products is higher in developed countries, particularly in the US, Germany, Canada, and the UK. Therefore, this convergence between skin care and self-tan products is driving the sales for self-tan products considerably, providing a significant growth opportunity during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry, "The rising awareness about disadvantages and harmful health effects of natural tanning is one other factor that is majorly contributing to the growth of the market. Natural tanning poses risks to the skin and health in general. In addition, exposure to the sun while taking sun-sensitizing drugs can result in rapid and severe sunburns, hives, and rashes; furthermore, there is an increased risk of skin cancer. Individuals with human immunodeficiency virus infection are the most prone as they consume sun-sensitizing drugs."

Global self-tan products market: Segmentation analysis

The global self-tan products market research report provides market segmentation by product (lotions, gels, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth as the market in the Americas is mature, owing to the early adoption of different types of sun-tan products, with women being the primary consumers in this market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005448/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com