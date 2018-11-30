sprite-preloader
iNewswire: Global M&A Partners' Fall Conference took place in Taipei on Nov. 19 and 20

DUBLIN, TAIPEI / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2018 / Global M&A Partners' biannual Conference was first held in Taiwan in 2018.

This conference, hosted by FCC Partners, Global M&A Partners' sole Taiwanese member firm, gathered about 40 delegates from 14 countries.

Besides Global M&A Partners' representatives, various Taiwanese listed groups came to present their business and M&A strategy.

The participating Taiwanese companies included:

  • High-tech companies, WPG, GEMTEK, and Merry Electronics,
  • Industrial companies, TECO, FFG and ROO HSING,
  • Biotech companies,SHAREHOPE, MICROBIO, and Center Lab,
  • As well as GOLDEN EAGLE (Retail) and GlobalWafers (new energy).

Global M&A Partners, a leading international group of independent M&A advisory firms specializing in mid-cap transactions, has the collective resources to offer in-depth global expertise and contacts across a number of industries through its dedicated sector teams.

Prime purpose is to provide cross-border support and opportunities for clients, servicing local and multinational enterprises with typical transaction range of €20m to €500m.

The wide-ranging expertise of the 200+ active dealmakers supported by 100+ analysts enables us to support clients with all their corporate finance requirements, including IPOs, fundraising, project finance and privatizations.

We have a particularly strong track record in the following industries:

  • Aerospace & Defence
  • Branded consumer products
  • Business Services
  • Energy and Mining
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
  • Industrials
  • Information Technology
  • Maritime & Offshore
  • Packaging
  • Retail

Since 2010, Global M&A Partners advisors have closed over 1,500 transactions with an aggregate deal value of over €42 billion.

Global M&A Partners, created in 1999, has local teams in over 40 countries around the globe.

Prior conferences held by Global M&A Partners in Asia took place:

  • In Seoul in May 2016
  • In Beijing in May 2017

Next conference will take place in Sao Paulo in May 2019.

For further information about Global M&A Partners, please see: http://globalma.com/home.

Media contact:

Veronique Zeid-Maurel
vzeidmaurel@globalma.com

SOURCE: Global M&A Partners Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/529468/Global-MA-Partners-Fall-Conference-took-place-in-Taipei-on-Nov-19-and-20


