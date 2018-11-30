iNewswire: Global M&A Partners' Fall Conference took place in Taipei on Nov. 19 and 20

DUBLIN, TAIPEI / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2018 / Global M&A Partners' biannual Conference was first held in Taiwan in 2018.
This conference, hosted by FCC Partners, Global M&A Partners' sole Taiwanese member firm, gathered about 40 delegates from 14 countries.
Besides Global M&A Partners' representatives, various Taiwanese listed groups came to present their business and M&A strategy.
The participating Taiwanese companies included:
- High-tech companies, WPG, GEMTEK, and Merry Electronics,
- Industrial companies, TECO, FFG and ROO HSING,
- Biotech companies,
SHAREHOPE, MICROBIO, and Center Lab,
- As well as GOLDEN EAGLE (Retail) and GlobalWafers (new energy).
Global M&A Partners, a leading international group of independent M&A advisory firms specializing in mid-cap transactions, has the collective resources to offer in-depth global expertise and contacts across a number of industries through its dedicated sector teams.
Prime purpose is to provide cross-border support and opportunities for clients, servicing local and multinational enterprises with typical transaction range of €20m to €500m.
The wide-ranging expertise of the 200+ active dealmakers supported by 100+ analysts enables us to support clients with all their corporate finance requirements, including IPOs, fundraising, project finance and privatizations.
We have a particularly strong track record in the following industries:
- Aerospace & Defence
- Branded consumer products
- Business Services
- Energy and Mining
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Industrials
- Information Technology
- Maritime & Offshore
- Packaging
- Retail
Since 2010, Global M&A Partners advisors have closed over 1,500 transactions with an aggregate deal value of over €42 billion.
Global M&A Partners, created in 1999, has local teams in over 40 countries around the globe.
Prior conferences held by Global M&A Partners in Asia took place:
- In Seoul in May 2016
- In Beijing in May 2017
Next conference will take place in Sao Paulo in May 2019.
For further information about Global M&A Partners, please see: http://globalma.com/home.
