'Back to School' Specials Announced at All Experimac Stores

Certified, Pre-owned Devices on Sale Now for a Limited Time Only

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to school specials, normally reserved for the summertime ritual in January, has taken a new twist in the lead up to Christmas. Experimac, home to a great range of fully certified pre-owned, quality Apple products and devices, is offering its own "Back to School" version with specials on a limited time inventory.

"Now is the time to purchase a great gift at an affordable price for your son or daughter before school starts in January/February," said Michael Cooke, Brand Director. "Our 'Back to School' special is a great way to beat the annual rush, so we encourage parents to visit the nearest Experimac store as soon as possible and take advantage of our great deals."

Experimac has set great cost-cutting prices on pre-owned devices ranging from the MacBook Pro with Retina, iPad Air, iPhone7 and the Apple Watch to the iPhone XS Max, iPad Air 2, MacBook Air and more. All devices carry in-store warranties.

A member of the United Franchise Group , Experimac saves customers money not only during the Christmas season, but also throughout the entire year with its extraordinary pricing. "Our professionals can restore optimal performance on any Apple device-without incurring the high cost of purchasing a new device," Cooke said. "All products we sell are thoroughly cleaned, inspected and brought up to the brand's highest standards prior to going on the shelf."

In addition, Experimac offers repair and upgrade services to fix cracked phone screens, recover data, perform tune-ups, remove viruses, and improve a device's overall performance-all at a fair price.

School holidays are right around the corner, but there is no reason to wait. "Stop by the nearest Experimac store today because our inventories will go quickly," added Cooke. "Beat the rush, save money, and get your child a great gift for the Christmas and school!"

The use of the Apple Inc. logo or trademark does not represent an endorsement by Apple Inc. of Experimac or United Franchise Group. Apple, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Offers may vary by location. Please contact your local Experimac store for details.

About Experimac

Experimac is a unique franchising concept that specialises in the sale of certified pre-owned Apple products. Your Local Experimac can also repair, upgrade or buy your current device, and no appointment is ever necessary. The brand offers a one-year guarantee, which takes the risk out of buying pre-owned. Experimac was founded by Jim Muir in 2009, and began franchising as one of United Franchise Group's affiliated companies and brands in 2014. Today, there are more than 100 locations across the globe; Experimac stores can be found in Australia, Mexico, Chile, South Africa, France, Canada, Uruguay and Ireland. The brand has seen tremendous growth with no sign of slowing down. For more information, visit https://experimacfranchise.com.au/ .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

