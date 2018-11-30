1169077 B.C. Ltd. Announces Completion of the Arrangement with HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. and Issuance of Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2018 / 1169077 B.C. Ltd. ("077BC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of the completion of a plan of arrangement between the Company and HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. ("HGT") under the arrangement agreement entered into on June 26, 2018 between HGT, the Company, Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.), 1169029 B.C. Ltd., 1169032 B.C. Ltd., 1169071 B.C. Ltd., and 1169082 B.C. Ltd. (the "Arrangement"), the Company became a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and pursuant to the Arrangement, 077BC will issue 8,502,104 common shares effective as of November 30, 2018 to HGT shareholders of record as of November 30, 2018, who are entitled to receive shares under the Arrangement. 077BC's CUSIP number is "68263Y104" and its ISIN number is "CA68263Y1043".

The Arrangement received HGT Shareholder approval on June 26, 2018 and final court approval from the British Columbia Supreme Court under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on July 19, 2018. Further information regarding the Arrangement can be found on HGT's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Under the Arrangement, the effective date for the Arrangement can be set separately as between HGT and each of the other parties to the Arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, the effective date for the Arrangement as between HGT and 077BC was set for November 30, 2018.

077BC was incorporated on June 21, 2018 and its fiscal year end is May 31st.

For further information please contact:

Ron Ozols, Director

E-mail: ronozols@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of 077BC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of 077BC. Although 077BC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because 077BC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. 077BC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: 1169077 B.C. Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529483/1169077-BC-Ltd-Announces-Completion-of-the-Arrangement-with-HemaGenetics-Technologies-Corp-and-Issuance-of-Shares