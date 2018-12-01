Players open doors to reveal a total of 1,000 daily free spins worth €450 that can be played across a huge range of festive slots

Christmas has come early for players at exciting online and mobile casino operator, Golden Euro Casino, following the launch of its Advent Calendar.

From 1st December to 25th December, players can open a door on the advent calendar every day to reveal a different free spin bonus offer.

In total, there are 1,000 free spins worth more than €450 up for grabs and which can be played on festive favourites such as Naughty or Nice III.

Naughty or Nice III is the latest annual instalment of the Naughty or Nice slot franchise, and sees the game return once again to spread the festive spirit regardless of how you have behaved this year.

Click here to be taken to the advent calendar.

The festive fun doesn't stop there. Additional festive promotions include a daily 100% deposit bonus with 25 spins on game of the month, Snowmania.

There will also be four live raffle draws throughout December with five €100 free bonuses awarded to players that have deposited that day.

The raffle will be announced via the Golden Euro Casino newsletter, so make sure you subscribe to it.

Adrian Berger, from Golden Euro Casino, said: "Here at Golden Euro Casino we like to spread the Christmas cheer which is why we have created our own special advent calendar packed full of festive free spins.

"The free spins can be played across a huge range of Christmas-themed slot games and will help out players unwrap some big prizes right up until Christmas Day."

Golden Euro Casino is one of the most established online casino and mobile casino operators in the market, and has a portfolio packed full of more than 150 slots, table and poker games.

Golden Euro Casino's full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181201005030/en/

Contacts:

GameOn Marketing Ltd

Sarah Blackburn Director GameOn

T: 0034628499459