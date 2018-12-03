PRODWAYS: Several significant successes for Prodways Group industrial 3D printers



Prodways Group announces today the first sale of its new ProMaker LD-20 printer to a new dental client. Presented for the first time a few weeks ago at the Formnext trade show, it is equipped with a double projector. This new machine has the fastest output of the range, printing up to 50 dental arches in less than one hour. At the same time, this foreign customer also purchased another ProMaker LD-10 machine. This demonstrates a new typology of customers, who are equipping themselves directly with several machines for volume production.

This quarter, Prodways Group also recorded two new sales of the MOVINGLight® V10 ceramic 3D printer launched in August 2018. These new sales make a total of four MOVINGLight® V10 machines sold since their unveiling at the International Additive Material Exhibition in China. All these sales were made in China, which is the largest ceramics market. These machines will mainly be used for R&D applications on new industrial manufacturing processes.

Lastly, Prodways Group has recorded one of its largest orders with the simultaneous sale of three ProMaker L5000 machines. This aeronautics customer is already equipped with two machines. Its large bank of machines is used in the development of an industrial process that could be rolled out on a larger scale.

All these machines have been sold for export. With the exception of the ceramic machines used by research institutes, these sales combined will generate close to 300,000 euros per year in recurring income from the use of these machines and their consumption of materials.



About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including close to 40% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.





PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

