EQS Group-Media / 2018-12-03 / 07:30 *Von Roll further expands activities in the electromobility market* Breitenbach, December 3, 2018 - The Swiss specialist for electrical insulation systems is launching a new entity for the fast-growing e-mobility segment. Jens Lange, who previously held management positions at Mitsubishi Electric B.V. and Borg Warner Inc., will become Managing Director of Von Roll Automotive, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. Jens Lange comments his new role as follows: "The electrical insulation system is the heart of every electric motor. As the world market leader in this field, Von Roll has outstanding products and expertise. I am therefore convinced that we can make a significant contribution to making our customers' motors more efficient and longer-lasting." Based in Breitenbach (near Basel), the Von Roll Institute is also one of the world's leading laboratories for high-voltage insulation. The institute's research team works hand in hand with the newly opened "Automotive" unit to develop innovative solutions. In Augsburg, various series-production projects with well-known automobile manufacturers are already underway. Due to the ongoing dynamics in the automotive markets, Von Roll is in final negotiations for various major orders from internationally renowned vehicle manufacturers. *About Von Roll Holding AG:* As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with 1,450 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries. *Contact: *Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1]. Issuer: Von Roll Holding AG End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Passwangstrasse 20 4226 Breitenbach Switzerland Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36 E-mail: press@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group Media 753567 2018-12-03 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=753567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

