December 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in AS Tallink Grupp shares (short name: TALLINK) commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Tallink Grupp is a mid cap cap company within the Consumer Services sector. Its shares are listed on the main market of Nasdaq Tallinn since December 2005. Tallink Grupp is the 75th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 14th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018. AS Tallink Grupp is the leading passenger and cargo transportation service provider in the Northern region of the Baltic Sea. The company owns 14 vessels and operates under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line on seven different routes. AS Tallink Grupp employs approximately 7,500 people in the region and over 9.8 million passengers travelled on its ferries in 2017. AS Tallink Grupp is listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange since December 2005 and on Nasdaq Helsinki since December 2018. For more information, please visit www.tallink.com and www.tallinksilja.com "We are very pleased that we have achieved the goal to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in addition to the Tallinn stock exchange, where we have been listed since December 2005. Nasdaq Helsinki is the perfect fit for our secondary listing, being one of our most important home markets, the home of our largest customer group and the historic home of one of our key brands - Silja Line. In so many ways, today marks the first day of the next stage of our company's journey - an even closer journey together between our two countries. We will continue to do everything in our power to live up to our investors' expectations and to deliver above these expectations," Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said. "We warmly welcome Tallink Grupp to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is truly an honor for us to have an Estonian company representing a well-known brand also here in Finland to join our markets, and we look forward to supporting Tallink Grupp with the strong liquidity and international investor reach that a listing on our main market brings." "We welcome Tallink Grupp to the Nasdaq Helsinki main market, where it will make a compelling addition to our Consumer Services sector", said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "A secondary listing will enhance the company's visibility and access to new investors. We look forward to supporting Tallink Grupp on its continued journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com