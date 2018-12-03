Idag den 3 december 2018 offentliggjorde Starbreeze AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att bolaget på grund av likviditetsbrist ansökt om företagsrekonstruktion. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om väsentlig osäkerhet föreligger om bolagets ekonomiska situation. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att A-aktierna (STAR A, ISIN-kod SE0007158928, orderboks-ID 110197) och B-aktierna (STAR B, ISIN-kod SE0005992831, orderboks-ID 005285) i Starbreeze AB ska observationsnoteras. Today, on December 3, 2018, Starbreeze AB published a press release with information that the company because of liquidity shortage has applied for a judicial reorganization procedure. The current rules on Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class A shares (STAR A, ISIN code SE0007158928, order book ID 110197) and the class B shares (STAR B, ISIN code SE0005992831, order book ID 005285) of Starbreeze AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog och Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.