Eltel secures Stockholm Bypass infrastructure contract valued at EUR 38 million

HELSINKI, Dec. 03, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Swedish Communication unit is a business partner to Siemens Mobility AB that has been awarded a contract to install telecoms, control and monitoring systems for the new section of the E4 Stockholm Bypass from the Swedish Transport Administration. The total contract value is worth about EUR 75 million, of which Eltel's share is worth around EUR 38 million.

The scope includes technical solutions for control and monitoring systems, a communication platform, surveillance cameras, radio and mobile telephone networks, PA systems, telephony, fire and incident detection, fire extinguishing equipment and access control. Eltel is participating in both design and delivery, and will carry out the majority of the installation works.

The design and installation period is seven years, beginning in 2019 with completion anticipated for 2026. The contract also includes operation and maintenance for 24 months from completion of the work.

Eltel Networks Infranet AB is formally a partner to Siemens Mobility AB, which is the contract part towards the Swedish Transport Administration.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.3 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,500. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since February 2015.

