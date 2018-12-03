sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,285 Euro		+0,015
+5,56 %
WKN: A1W18D ISIN: CA04035D1024 Ticker-Symbol: JE9N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,278
0,321
10:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC0,285+5,56 %