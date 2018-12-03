Ahead of COP24, Schneider Electric Strengthens Its Commitment to Become Carbon Neutral by 2030

LONDON, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Group will present innovative solutions to fight climate change in Katowice

Schneider Electric's experts & leaders will actively participate at COP24

At a time when the latest IPCC report calls for urgent action to fight climate change, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is accelerating its contribution to meeting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. To mark the occasion of COP24 in Katowice (Poland), from December 3 to 14, 2018, Schneider Electric is strengthening its commitments to become carbon neutral by 2030 using solutions that will help accelerate the transition towards a low carbon economy.

Carbon neutral by 2030

"The climate emergency is growing, and new players are emerging to tackle the issue. The Paris Agreement signed three years ago provides us with a much clearer understanding of what is at stake. We're now at a tipping point in limiting global warming to less than 2°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid a major ecological disaster", says Gilles Vermot Desroches, Sustainability Senior VP at Schneider Electric.

In November 2015, on the eve of COP21, Schneider Electric announced its plan to become carbon neutral by 2030. To mark the occasion of COP24, Schneider Electric is stepping up its ambition and strengthening its commitments to fighting climate change, based on three complementary initiatives:

Before 2020: meet the 21 new commitments of the 2018-2020 Schneider Sustainability Impact barometer, outline a specific trajectory based on the assumption that Earth will breach the 2°C warming limit by 2050 and validate it through the Science Based Targets initiative, signed by the Group in 2016. Achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 at its plants and sites, in a cohesive industry ecosystem encompassing both suppliers and clients. To that aim, the Group will quantify carbon emissions saved by its customers thanks to its EcoStruxure offers

switch to 100% renewable electricity, use 100% recyclable or reusable packaging, and recover 100% of its industrial waste

and double its energy productivity against a 2005 baseline. Starting today and by 2050: cut its scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by more than 50% vs. 2015, in line with the guiding principles of the Science Based Targets initiative.

Building a sustainable future together, thanks to energy efficiency

"The decisions we make today are critical to ensuring a safe and sustainable world for everyone, both now and in the future. At Schneider Electric, we believe that sustainability and innovation is technologically possible today. COP24, in Poland this year, is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our contribution through solutions that are a genuine remedy for climate change and to show how we can help meet the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals", said Gilles Vermot Desroches.

What is good for the climate is good for the economy. Schneider Electric's solutions help accelerate the transition towards a low carbon economy offering numerous opportunities, from sustainable growth to job creation, improved public health and more. A number of Schneider Electric projects in Poland demonstrate this:

Schneider Electric completed an electrical distribution modernisation of the Saint Gobain glass factory in Dabrowa Górnicza in 2017. The replacement and optimisation of transformers, thanks to EcoSruxure Power Consulting Services, led to a 16% drop in energy losses (OPEX) in 2018 as well as a 30% drop in capital expenditure.

Schneider Electric has also equipped the International Conference Center of Katowice , where COP24 will take place, and the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Hall, location of the opening concert, with building energy management systems that significantly reduce their energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort.

Addressing energy poverty and the climate emergency

Access to energy is a fundamental human right. The fight against climate change will not be effective without taking into account the needs of the 2.3 billion people with poor access to energy. That's why Schneider Electric is actively promoting sustainable energy access everywhere. In developed countries, it means fighting fuel poverty, the state when a person can't heat his or her home at an acceptable cost. At COP 24, the Schneider Electric Foundation, under the aegis of Foundation de France, together with social entrepreneurship organisation Ashoka, will pursue this commitment to tackling fuel poverty in Europe by launching a new call for projects for 2019.

Climate change is another key issue, as many people have already been forced to leave their homes due to extreme natural disasters. Those situations call for mobile, clean, reliable and affordable energy access solutions. At COP24, Schneider Electric will launch its Villaya Emergency solution for easier access to energy in emergency situations. This solar microgrid solution is ready to use in any situation thanks to a system combining Schneider Electric technologies and the expertise of innovative start-ups. The entire solution is fitted into a standard shipping container for fast, easy transportation or relocation to anywhere worldwide.

Schneider Electric at COP24

COP24 will bring together around 20,000 participants (political leaders and representatives from NGOs, business and science and research) from more than 190 countries, all working to accelerate the implementation of solutions by 2020. Schneider Electric's experts and executives will participate in a series of events and round tables.