VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Investment Manager Share Purchase

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited

(the "Company" or "VOF")

LEI Number: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Investment Manager Share Purchase - 3 December 2018

On 3 December 2018 the Company was informed that, on 30 November 2018, Asia Investment and Finance Limited, a subsidiary of VinaCapital Group, purchased 250,000 Ordinary Shares of USD 0.01 in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares (the "USD Shares") at a price of GBP 3.32 per share, which will be held for a restricted period of not less than 12 months. Following this transaction, VinaCapital Group holds 1,055,075 VOF shares, representing 0.57% of the Company's total voting rights.

The purchase by VinaCapital Group is in accordance with the New Fee Arrangements as outlined in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2018, released on 23 October 2018.

Commencing 1 July 2018, 25% of any incentive fee paid will be used by the Investment Manager to buy shares in the Company through open market purchases.

