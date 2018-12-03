On September 21, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares of The Marketing Group plc were to receive observation status with reference to changes to the company's Board of Directors, resulting in the company significantly failing to satisfy the listing requirements. On November 29, 2018, the company published a press release with information on new changes to the company's Board of Directors. With reference to these changes, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares of The Marketing Group plc (TMG, ISIN code GB00BYZX7449, order book ID 122959) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.